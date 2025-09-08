Back to overview
Home Ports & Infrastructure Stena Line to continue operations at Gdynia ferry terminal

Stena Line to continue operations at Gdynia ferry terminal

September 8, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Swedish ferry company Stena Line has received a contract to continue its operations at the Public Ferry Terminal in Gdynia, Poland, in the coming years.

Courtesy of Stena Line

As informed, the Port of Gdynia Authority has concluded the tender procedure for the selection of ferry operators at the ferry terminal, launched in June this year.

“The outcome of the tender secures the continuity of our strategic Gdynia–Karlskrona service, which is one of the most important ferry connections in the Baltic Sea. It also holds the status of a Motorway of the Sea within the EU transport network. This decision confirms the shared commitment of Stena Line and the Port of Gdynia to long-term development, investment stability, and sustainable shipping in our region,” Marek Kiersnowski, Trade Director for the Stena Line Gdynia–Karlskrona route, commented.

Under the new contract, valid for years 2026–2032, Stena Line plans to implement a number of future-proof solutions, including 24/7 freight handling, automated drop & collect systems, and hybrid electrification of shipping.

Together with partners in Gdynia and Karlskrona, the company intends to strengthen the role of this ferry link as a strategic connection between Scandinavia and Central Europe, supporting EU climate goals and the competitiveness of the Baltic corridor.

“Our uninterrupted presence at the Public Ferry Terminal in Gdynia means further developing its role as a modern, environmentally friendly, and integrated logistics hub. By continuing our cooperation with the Port of Gdynia, we reaffirm our long-term commitment to innovation, sustainability, and providing reliable services for both passengers and freight customers,” Niclas Mårtensson, CEO of Stena Line, said.

Stena Line has been operating the Gdynia–Karlskrona route for 30 years. During this time, the company has carried more than 12 million passengers and 2.5 million freight units.

Today, the route is operated by three vessels, including two 240-meter E-Flexer ferries, Stena Estelle and Stena Ebba.

In June 2022, Stena Line moved its operations to the Public Ferry Terminal in Gdynia.

In other news, the port recently completed the construction and commissioning of three grain silos with a total capacity of 21,000 tons. HES Gdynia has thus become the largest grain transshipment center in the country, with its infrastructure adapted to handle Panamax and Capesize vessels.

