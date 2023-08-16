Stolt Tankers adds Bochem Houston, 1st of 6 ammonia-ready newbuilds chartered from CMB

August 16, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Stolt Tankers has welcomed into the fleet Bochem Houston, the first of six newbuilds hired from Belgian shipowner Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB).

Image credit Stolt Tankers

The 26,000 dwt ship has joined the company’s Stolt Tanker Joint Service, bringing the number of ships in its deep-sea fleet to 84.

The IMO Tier III tanker Bochem Houston was built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (CMJL) shipyard and it was classed by ABS.

Stolt Tankers reached an agreement with CMB’s chemical tanker division Bochem in June this year for the long-term time charter and pooling of the six 26,000 deadweight chemical tankers. The remaining five ships are expected to enter service in 2023 and 2024.

The stainless-steel sextet was ordered by the Belgian shipowner back in 2021.



“This agreement is an excellent opportunity to further solidify our relationship with CMB and Bochem. As well as securing attractively priced tonnage in a firm chemical tanker market, these modern, fuel-efficient ships will help to lower the age profile and carbon intensity of our fleet while offering customers more flexibility as they can trade in any of our deep-sea routes,” Lucas Vos, President, Stolt Tankers said.

“With the option for these ships to be retrofitted for ammonia propulsion, the agreement also supports Stolt Tankers’ commitment to reducing its emissions by 50% by 2030 (compared to 2008 levels). At the end of the day it’s our customers who truly benefit, as we expect this deal to drive further improvements in our best-in-class customer service and reliability as we modernise our fleet.”

Stolt Nielsen, the company’s parent, is undergoing a major transformation with the appointment of a new CEO. Namely, after 23 years as Chief Executive Officer, Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen will step down from his role as CEO of Stolt-Nielsen on September 1, 2023. He will be succeeded as CEO by Udo Lange and will assume the role of Chairman of the Board of Stolt-Nielsen Limited, the company announced.