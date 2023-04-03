Stolt Tankers orders two chemical tankers in China

April 3, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Stolt Tankers’ joint venture in China, Shanghai SC-Stolt Shipping Ltd (SSCSSL) has signed a contract with Chinese shipbuilder Wuchang Shipyard to build two chemical tankers.

Stolt Tankers

As informed, the company signed the contract with China’s shipyard last week. The vessels will have 9,200 deadweight tonnes.

The first ship is scheduled to be delivered at the end of 2024 and the second in early 2025.

According to Stolt Tankers, the latest order will bring the firm’s fleet to eleven ships.

SSCSSL is our joint-venture with SC Shipping, focusing on the transportation of bulk-liquid chemicals for domestic trade in China.

To remind, Stolt Tankers has also recently decided to purchase two fuel-efficient stainless steel chemical tankers.

The two 15,000 dwt ships were built in 2018 and 2019 respectively. The tankers will be named Stolt Condor and Stolt Tucan and join Stolt Tankers’ Inter-Caribbean service (SNICS).