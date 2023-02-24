Subsea 7 pipelay support vessel stays with Petrobras
Subsea 7 has secured a contract extension with Brazilian oil and gas giant Petrobras for one of its pipelay support vessels (PLSVs).
The agreement extends the existing contract for Seven Cruzeiro from February until November this year.
Daniel Hiller, Vice President Brazil at Subsea 7, said: “This extension reflects our track record of delivering successful PLSV activities in Brazil, achieving high standards of safety and a strong operational performance. We look forward to continuing our successful relationship with Petrobras.”
Subsea 7 did not reveal any other information about the deal, but did say it was a “sizeable” contract, meaning it is worth between $50 million and $150 million.
Seven Cruzeiro features a 100t AHC crane, a 25t AHC crane and two work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).
The 146-meter-long vessel can accommodate 120 persons and is capable of operating in water depths of up to 3,000 meters.
