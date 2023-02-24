Subsea 7 pipelay support vessel stays with Petrobras

February 24, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Subsea 7 has secured a contract extension with Brazilian oil and gas giant Petrobras for one of its pipelay support vessels (PLSVs).

Subsea 7

The agreement extends the existing contract for Seven Cruzeiro from February until November this year.

Daniel Hiller, Vice President Brazil at Subsea 7, said: “This extension reflects our track record of delivering successful PLSV activities in Brazil, achieving high standards of safety and a strong operational performance. We look forward to continuing our successful relationship with Petrobras.”

Subsea 7 did not reveal any other information about the deal, but did say it was a “sizeable” contract, meaning it is worth between $50 million and $150 million.

Seven Cruzeiro features a 100t AHC crane, a 25t AHC crane and two work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).

The 146-meter-long vessel can accommodate 120 persons and is capable of operating in water depths of up to 3,000 meters.

Follow Offshore Energy’s Subsea on social media: