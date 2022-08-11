Subsea 7 pipelay trio to feature Miros WaveSystem tech

August 11, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Subsea 7 has awarded three contracts to technology company Miros Group for the installation of the internet of things (IoT) dry-sensor WaveSystem.

The WaveSystem will be installed on three of Subsea 7’s pipelay support vessels – Seven Waves, Seven Rio and Seven Sun – as part of the project for the monitoring of wave and current to a water depth of 10 metres.

The scope also includes access to Miros Cloud services delivering real-time sea state data.

Each contract comprises a three-year period plus subsequent one-year options. The contracts are due to commence between Q1 and Q3 2022.

According to Miros, the three new contracts follow an agreement between Subsea 7 and Petrobas in Brazil for long-term, day-rate vessel contracts.

Commenting on the award, Andrew Wallace, Miros’ VP of Offshore Solutions, said: ” … Providing Subsea 7 access to real-time wave and current data which can be shared across departments is an important function for both onshore and vessel-based personnel and key to ensure safe and efficient operations at all times.”

“The cloud-enabled WaveSystem onboard our three pipelay support vessels allows us to deliver the best service to our customer independently of offshore weather conditions”, added Filipe Salvio, operations manager at Subsea 7.

“This system provides us with accurate wave, current and speed through water data granting us to work safe, precise and highly effective at all times.”

The Miros WaveSystem is comprised of the Miros Wavex, a virtual sensor designed for wave and current measurements using data from standard marine X-band radars, and the motion-compensated Miros RangeFinder, a high-frequency vertical microwave radar providing sea level and draught measurements.