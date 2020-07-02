Subsea 7 scores Gulf of Mexico job

Back to overview
July 2, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Subsea 7 said it has secured a ‘sizeable’ contract with an undisclosed client for work in the Gulf of Mexico.

For the company, a sizeable contract is between $50 million and $150 million.

The work scope includes engineering, procurement, construction and installation of subsea pipelines.

It also includes transport and installation works associated with the project.

Offshore installation activities should take place in 2020.

Subsea 7 noted that at this time, it cannot communicate any further details due to contractual reasons.

