Subsea 7 taps Mammoet for SCR and umbilical pull-in project in Gulf of Mexico

November 19, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Dutch-based Mammoet has secured a steel catenary riser (SCR) and umbilical pull-in contract from Subsea 7.

The scope of work included in this contract is for engineering, procurement, fabrication and offshore pull-in operations.

The SCR and umbilical pull-in operations will take place at Mississippi Canyon, on an existing production facility located in approximately 1,900 metres of water.

Mammoet will utilise its heavy-lifting expertise for a lightweight equipment solution to pull dynamic loads topping 335t.

According to the company, it is developing a safer and less costly process for high-load riser and umbilical pull-in operations.

Specifically, the solution offered for this project could change how high-load SCR pull-in operations could be performed moving forward.

Heath Jones, Mammoet VP sales, also said:

“The challenge that we were presented with was to deliver solutions that would truly offer tangible benefits to every part of the project where we were involved, and we did just that.

“We look forward to the successful execution of this project and continuing to offer better solutions to the global oil and gas industry. Smarter, Safer, Stronger is what we say, and it’s undoubtedly what we deliver.“

The project engineering, procurement, as well as fabrication phases have been underway and are nearing completion.

Offshore mobilisation activities are scheduled to begin in November 2020 and operations completed before the end of the year.