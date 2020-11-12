Subsea 7 welcomes Seven Vega to its fleet
UK-based Subsea 7 has taken delivery of its newbuild reel-lay vessel Seven Vega.
According to the company, the vessel is already operational and has started loading pipe for its first project.
Royal IHC secured a shipbuilding contract in October 2017, following a letter of intent announced in September same year.
It was also the ninth vessel from IHC to Subsea 7.
The vessel launched in May 2019 in a ceremony which took place at IHC’s shipyard in Krimpen aan den IJssel, The Netherlands.
Seven Vega will be capable of installing rigid flowlines including pipe-in-pipe systems from shallow waters to depths of up to 3000 metres.
The vessel has an overall length of 149 metres, a breadth of 33 metres and a Class 3 dynamic positioning system. Its reel-lay system has a 600t top tension capacity with a maximum storage capacity of 5,600t.
According to specifications, the vessel is also fitted with cranes offering a lifting capacity of 250t and 50t, and multiple smaller cranes.
Seven Vega will also house two permanently installed side launching work-class XLX-EVO ROV systems rated to 3,000 metres positioned mid ships.
Phil Simons, executive VP Projects & Operations Subsea 7, also said:
“The vessel is an important, long-term investment and sets a new standard for offshore pipelay.
“The vessel incorporates decades of knowledge and experience, resulting in a cutting-edge pipelay vessel focused on crew safety, operational efficiency and flexibility.”
