Subsea 7 welcomes Seven Vega to its fleet

November 12, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

UK-based Subsea 7 has taken delivery of its newbuild reel-lay vessel Seven Vega.

According to the company, the vessel is already operational and has started loading pipe for its first project.

Royal IHC secured a shipbuilding contract in October 2017, following a letter of intent announced in September same year.

It was also the ninth vessel from IHC to Subsea 7.

The vessel launched in May 2019 in a ceremony which took place at IHC’s shipyard in Krimpen aan den IJssel, The Netherlands.

Seven Vega will be capable of installing rigid flowlines including pipe-in-pipe systems from shallow waters to depths of up to 3000 metres.

The vessel has an overall length of 149 metres, a breadth of 33 metres and a Class 3 dynamic positioning system. Its reel-lay system has a 600t top tension capacity with a maximum storage capacity of 5,600t.

According to specifications, the vessel is also fitted with cranes offering a lifting capacity of 250t and 50t, and multiple smaller cranes.

Seven Vega will also house two permanently installed side launching work-class XLX-EVO ROV systems rated to 3,000 metres positioned mid ships.

Phil Simons, executive VP Projects & Operations Subsea 7, also said:

“The vessel is an important, long-term investment and sets a new standard for offshore pipelay.

“The vessel incorporates decades of knowledge and experience, resulting in a cutting-edge pipelay vessel focused on crew safety, operational efficiency and flexibility.”