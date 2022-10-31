Subsea 7 wins ‘sizeable’ contract in Asia Pacific
Subsea 7 has secured a “sizeable” contract in the Asia Pacific region with an undisclosed client.
Subsea7 defines a sizeable contract as being between $50 million and $50 million.
Engineering work is set to commence immediately and offshore activity is scheduled for 2024 and 2025.
The company did not disclose any further details, citing contractual obligations.
Earlier this year, Subsea 7’s Renewables & Heavy Lifting business unit Seaway 7 and Sumitomo Electric Industries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to together provide subsea cable engineering, procurement, installation, and commissioning (EPIC) services for offshore wind projects in Japan and the wider Asia-Pacific region.
The collaboration is planned to enable the provision of a unique service to meet the need for a one-stop-shop EPIC submarine cable solution for the regional offshore wind market.
Seaway 7 will provide its installation services with a track record of completed submarine cable system projects for offshore renewables, oil and gas, and utility markets.
