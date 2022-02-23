Subsea Europe Services gets six-figure support for autonomous survey tech

February 23, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Subsea Europe Services (SES) has secured six-figure funding to accelerate autonomous survey technologies development for marine survey applications.

The investment is said to boost the company’s approach which focuses on the integration of new generation smart, A.I. and machine learning-enabled hydroacoustic systems with diverse survey platforms including autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), unmanned surface vessels (USVs), and crewed vessels as survey motherships.

The Hamburg-headquartered company did not reveal any other details about the financial support.

Subsea Europe Services is working with several partners globally and the first fruits of these collaborations will be shown as early as April during demonstrations of a new solution created with MARTAC and based on the high-performance Mantas T12 USV with a tightly integrated hydrographic survey payload.

The solution is expected to be ready for operation in May, with short, on-demand surveys at offshore wind farms projected to drive demand for the combination of a high-speed USV and increased autonomous payload functionality.

“This investment is a platform for our on-going autonomy R&D, which aims to unlock more agility and efficiency through the seamless integration of survey system and platform to create a single, holistic solution that ultimately, will collect more data, of higher quality and at a faster rate than traditional survey operations,” said Luis Carlo Soto, survey manager at Subsea Europe Services.