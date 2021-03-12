Subsea Innovation and Pipeshield win it for Tekmar
UK-based subsea asset protection Group Tekmar has secured two new contracts through its subsidiaries Subsea Innovation and Pipeshield.
Subsea Innovation has won a contract to supply installation tooling to support OPEX activities on an undisclosed operational offshore wind farm.
The award follows a recently announced multimillion-pound operation and maintenance contract awarded to Subsea Innovation and its sister companies earlier this year.
In addition, sister company Pipeshield has secured a contract award from offshore services player DOF Subsea.
The deal will see Tekmar subsidiary supply over 1,200 of its specialist 2Te drop bags for a subsea project in Trinidad and Tobago.
Subsea pipeline protection specialist said it will deliver the units in the first quarter of this year.