Subsea Technology & Rentals targets stronger APAC presence with new facility

April 5, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Subsea Technology and Rentals (STR) has made an investment into new premises in Singapore, triple the size of the previous facility, as part of the goal to strengthen its presence in the APAC region.

Source: Subsea Technology & Rentals

STR has moved to a larger 10,000 square feet facility, three times the size of its previous premises, which is set to allow the increase of the company’s service lines and capabilities.

The facility includes a large open-plan electronics workshop that features space to set up and test multiple complete offshore electronic spreads, cable spooling, testing facilities, and access control features to satisfy the requirements for Singapore Customs Strategic Goods export controls.

According to STR, with significant investment in its regional resources, including equipment and organization, the custom-designed facility will enable the business to better support the growing demand from clients based in the region across the offshore energy market.

The move is said to reflect the company’s growth plans following investment in new larger facilities in the USA and the launch of its 30,000 square feet Innovation and Technology Centre in Great Yarmouth, home to the research and development of technical solutions and products.

“Our new Singapore facilities are further testament to the ambitious growth plans we have at STR and the trust we have built with our clients. It’s an opportunity to further build on STR’s significant presence and reputation in the region,” said STR’s Regional Director for the Asia Pacific region, Jason French.

“Strategically located alongside key logistics channels, we are looking forward to welcoming clients into our new facilities to experience first-hand our operational capability, new equipment fleet, in-house products, and specialist services we can support them with.”