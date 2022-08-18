STR invests £1 million in new centre of excellence

August 18, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Subsea Technology and Rentals (STR) has launched its global technology and innovation centre of excellence after investing £1 million (around $1.2 million) into the facility to support its growth plans.

STR’s technology and innovation centre of excellence in Great Yarmouth. Courtesy of STR

Located in Great Yarmouth, the facility will be the base of the business’ standalone technology and innovation team responsible for STR’s research and development of technical solutions and products.

The purpose-built facility features engineering and product development suites, mechanical and electronic assembly and testing areas supported by the recruitment of 19 new employees.

According to STR, the firm has experienced rapid growth during 2022 following the earlier investment from Baird Capital to support the company’s growth with further plans to expand and strengthen its capabilities.

“The launch of the new technology and innovation centre of excellence is a fantastic addition to the STR group offering. Through combining state-of-the-art facilities with our experienced team and in-house technologies we will be better positioned to support our customers”, said STR’s COO, Scott Johnstone.

A few months ago, STR opened its new $1.5 million facilities in Houston, the United States, to provide the company with the platform to attract the best talent, showcase in-house technology and provide better support to customers across the energy markets.

This was soon followed by STR’s multi-million-pound investment in Sonardyne’s latest acoustic and inertial technologies, including seafloor, vehicle and vessel-based positioning hardware.

