Subsea7 hires Global Energy Group for work on Aker BP project

January 11, 2024, by Zerina Maksumic

UK-based energy sector construction, maintenance & enhancement solutions player Global Energy Group has secured a contract from Subsea7 to fabricate subsea spools and anode sled structures for one of Aker BP’s North Sea field developments.

Source: Global Energy Group

The fabrication contract is related to the East Kameleon project and the work will be carried out from the Port of Nigg in Scotland.

“We are pleased to partner with Subsea7 to produce vital subsea components and sustaining the Port of Nigg’s influential role in supporting the offshore energy industry,” said Dave MacKay, General Manager of Global Energy Group Fabrication.

“At GEG we recognise the important role that the industry has in the global drive towards a sustainable future and the overall energy transition. We are committed to delivering this project with a focus on innovation, safety, and environmental responsibility.”

Located in the central part of the North Sea, the East Kameleon is part of the larger Alvheim field, which also includes Kneler, Boa, and Kameleon structures.

Subsea7, back in 2022, secured a contract for the Trell & Trine field development which involves a subsea tie-back of approximately 21 kilometers to the Alvheim FPSO, via the existing East Kameleon subsea manifold.

The contract covers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of the pipelines, spools, protection covers, and tie-ins for Trell & Trine.

This Trell & Trine development will utilize the planned extended lifetime for the Alvheim field and is expected to increase production and reduce both unit costs and CO2 per barrel. Production is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2025.

While the Alvheim field recently suffered downtime, which came as a result of technical issues and an oil spill from the field’s FPSO, these issues were sorted out in December 2023.