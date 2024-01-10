‘Substantial contract’ win for CRP Subsea at Brazilian oil field

January 10, 2024, by Nadja Skopljak

CRP Subsea, part of AIS, has secured what it says is a “substantial contract” to deliver distributed buoyancy modules (DBMs) to an oil field project offshore Brazil.

Source: CRP Subsea

CRP Subsea said the contract was awarded by a “leading energy technology company” for a deepwater oil field project situated in the pre-salt Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

The DBMs will be utilized on a flexible production riser transporting oil from the subsea facility to the floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel above.

Specifically engineered, the DBMs will establish a dynamic subsea lazy-wave configuration to mitigate the top tension on the FPSO. They feature a high-capacity compliant internal clamp, designed to ensure controlled and uniform circumferential clamping pressure around the riser, which is said to maintain the position of the DBM and eliminate the risk of pipeline damage, contributing to the prolonged lifespan of the field, the company said.

Project engineering works are set to commence imminently, with delivery scheduled for June this year. The DBMs will be manufactured at CRP Subsea’s facility in the North West of England.

“We are thrilled to have been selected by a key flexibles customer for this project. It is great that our market-leading internal clamp technology is consistently chosen as the preferred solution. Recognised for minimising installation risks and ensuring the reliable operation of deepwater flexible risers, our technology sets the standard. We look forward to this and future collaborations with our valued customer,” said James Harrison, Key Account Manager at CRP Subsea.

To remind, in July 2023, CRP Subsea won a contract to deliver 333 DBMs for three flexible production risers that carry oil from the subsea facilities to the floatation unit at a deepwater oil field offshore Brazil.

At the end of last year, CRP Subsea announced it had secured multiple contracts with a “major oil and gas original equipment manufacturer (OEM)” to deliver equipment for a deepwater project in Africa. Final delivery is expected in the second quarter of this year.