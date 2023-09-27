Survey wraps up at TotalEnergies’ CO2 storage license

September 27, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Shearwater GeoServices has completed a carbon storage survey project in the Danish North Sea for French energy giant TotalEnergies.

Source: Shearwater GeoServices

The survey covers a CO2 geological storage license awarded to TotalEnergies earlier this year.

To remind, the Danish Ministry of Climate, Energy and Supply announced on February 6 that it had handed out three permits – two to TotalEnergies EP Danmark and one to a consortium of Ineos E&P and Wintershall Dea – for full-scale CO2 storage in the North Sea.

TotalEnegies’ licenses are located 250 kilometers off the west coast of Denmark, covering an area of 2,118 km2.

The acreage includes the Harald gas fields for which the French giant is assessing CO2 storage opportunities within the framework of the Bifrost project, as well as a saline aquifer that could increase CO2 storage volumes and bring a competitive solution to the market.

Alongside state-owned Nordsøfonden (20% stake), TotalEnergies (80% interest) will be the future operator of the offshore CO2 storage licenses.

“Carbon capture and storage is key to achieving net zero targets and Shearwater is committed to playing its part in enabling this technology to scale. We are pleased to be working with a number of clients on seismic for storage projects. Together with our clients we are learning what this emerging market requires in terms of data,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

“With each project we expand our understanding and build on our capabilities and experience. We will continue to deploy our expertise and our technology in this emerging market to provide our clients the data they need to make better decisions about their reservoirs.”

Speaking about other recent joint activities, Shearwater won a contract with TotalEnergies in May to carry out surveys over gas fields located west of Shetland, offshore the UK.