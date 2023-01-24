Svanehøj bags fuel pump order for 8 zero-carbon-ready PCTCs

January 24, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Danish marine pump specialist Svanehøj has received an order to provide fuel pumps for eight multifueled pure car truck carriers (PCTCs).

As explained, the order includes 16 deepwell fuel pumps. The eight new PCTCs will be constructed at China Merchants Heavy Industry (Jiangsu). Each vessel will have the capacity to transport more than 9,000 units.

According to the company, the new ships will be among the most environmentally friendly PCTCs ever built and will be prepared to operate on LNG, ammonia, and methanol.

“As a … subcontractor for this great project, we are proud to contribute with our patented and future-proof deepwell fuel pump system, which is compatible with all liquified gas fuels,” Svanehøj stated.

To remind, last month, the firm received an order to provide cargo pumps for seven LNG/LBG-fueled chemical and product tankers. At first, Svanehøj will supply a scope of 14 electric deepwell cargo pumps for the first seven in a series of eight tankers. The total order thus amounts to 98 pumps for delivery at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou, where the new shipc will be built between 2023 and 2025.