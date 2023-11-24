SWS breaks annual target with delivery of 7000TEU newbuild to X-Press Feeders

November 24, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), has delivered the X-Press Pisces, a 7000TEU container vessel to Singapore-based shipowner X-Press Feeders.

Image credit SWS

The delivery comes on the heels of SWS surpassing its annual delivery targets with 23 merchant vessels and offshore products delivered throughout the year.

The IMO Tier III containership is flagged in Singapore and is classed by ABS.

The newbuild features an eco-friendly design concept, integrating a low-energy main engine, and high-efficiency propellers, ensuring that the ship’s energy efficiency design index complies with the stringent requirements of the third stage of the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI).

The ship holds the “ENVIRO” notation, signifying compliance with the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships, as well as the IHM notation, confirming a thorough review and verification of its Inventory of Hazardous Materials in alignment with the ABS Guide.

The vessel also features the Automatic Centralized Control Unmanned (ACCU) notation, indicating its ability to control and monitor the propulsion-machinery space from both the navigation bridge and a centralized station. Completing its comprehensive profile, the ship is fitted with ballast water management systems and holds an IHM Green Passport, according to the data from VesselsValue.

The company has a series of twelve 7,000 TEU vessels on order at the yard, with half of them delivered now. Additionally, the Singaporean shipowner has ordered 14 dual-fuel ships slated for delivery between Q1 2024 to mid-2026.

The company’s first methanol-powered feeder ECO Maestro hit the water at New Dayang Shipbuilding Company, a subsidiary of SUMEC Shipbuilding in August this year.

X-Press Feeders has set a target of net-zero emissions by 2050, aiming to be ‘The Greener Feeder Carrier Of Choice’. The group moves closer to its targets with this additional fleet of dual-fuel newbuilds while employing other strategies such as carbon capture and exploration of future fuels.