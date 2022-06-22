Tasik’s subsea operations vessel receives sustainability certificate

June 22, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has issued a class notation ‘SUSTAIN-1’ to the DP3 subsea operations vessel (SOV) Southern Star owned by Tasik Subsea and managed by Thome Offshore.

Southern Star. Courtesy of Tasik Subsea

‘SUSTAIN-1’ is an environmental sustainability notation for vessels performing beyond the standard Marpol and other International Maritime Organisation (IMO) requirements, according to ABS.

It demonstrates the vessel’s alignment with key elements of the environmental, social and governance (ESG) requirements outlined in the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

The Southern Star received the notation as a result of close collaboration between ABS in Singapore and Houston, the ship manager and the shipowner following a thorough survey at Port Taranaki, New Plymouth.

In order to issue the ‘SUSTAIN-1’, the classification society reviewed the vessel’s garbage management and storage facilities, solutions to mitigate underwater noise radiation, the implementation of ABS approved Ship Energy Management Efficiency Plan (SEEMP) and having a biofouling management plan with onboard record book recording in place.

Commenting on the notation, Mike Meade, director at Tasik Subsea, said: “Reducing our vessels’ impact on the environment has always been a key aim of our business and this notation demonstrates the commitment and determination of the dedicated teams at both Tasik Subsea and Thome Group to gain class notation.”

In 2021, the Southern Star was the first ship in the world to receive Infectious Disease Mitigation – Arrangements (IDM-A) class notation from ABS.

At the end of March, the 112-metre vessel arrived in New Zealand to carry out a decommissioning project at the Tui oil field under a five-year charter with Shelf Subsea.

