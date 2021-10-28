TechnipFMC, Saipem jointly pursue SURF projects

October 28, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

TechnipFMC and Saipem have entered into a global commercial agreement to identify projects worldwide that could be jointly executed for the benefit of clients.

Specifically, the agreement targets subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) projects where the combination of the companies’ complementary assets, technologies, products and competencies improves project economics and de-risks the overall project development.

According to TechnipFMC, the collaboration will have access to SURF products and installation methods, providing greater operational flexibility and optimized execution strategies under engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) and integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (iEPCI) project execution models.

“Working together with Saipem, we will be well-positioned to efficiently utilize complementary assets and capabilities to create differentiated technical solutions that further optimize project execution. Importantly, the strengthened offering will also expand the potential market for iEPCI opportunities when combined with TechnipFMC’s innovative Subsea 2.0 production systems”, said Jonathan Landes, president, subsea, at TechnipFMC.

Stefano Porcari, COO of the E&C Offshore Division at Saipem, added: “The agreement will provide a pool of complementary enabling vessels and facilities and a consolidated Reel laying and J-laying technology base. Together we will be able to provide a full service for those challenging developments requiring an ample range of technologies and capabilities”.

This month, TechnipFMC also formed a long-term strategic alliance with Talos Energy to develop and deliver technical and commercial solutions to carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects along the United States Gulf Coast.

Under the alliance, the companies will collaborate to progress CCS opportunities through the full lifecycle of storage site characterization, front-end engineering and design (FEED), and first injection through the life of field operations.