TechnipFMC to work for Equinor in Brazil

July 6, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

TechnipFMC has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Equinor for an integrated Front End Engineering and Design (iFEED) study on the BM-C-33 project offshore Brazil.

The study will finalize the technical solution for the proposed gas and condensate greenfield development in the pre-salt Campos Basin before Equinor makes its final investment decision (FID).

The FEED study includes an option to proceed with a direct award to TechnipFMC for the integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (iEPCI) phase of the project.

The major iEPCI contract would cover the entire subsea system, including Subsea 2.0 tree systems, manifolds, jumpers, rigid risers and flowlines, umbilicals, pipeline end terminations, and subsea distribution and topside control equipment.

TechnipFMC would also be responsible for life-of-field services.

Order inbound for the iEPCI phase of the project remains subject to FID and contract approval.

Related Article Posted: 5 months ago TechnipFMC scores Asgard subsea iEPCI Posted: 5 months ago

“We are excited about this iFEED award, which demonstrates our collaborative relationship with Equinor and their continued confidence in our technologies and integrated approach,” said Jonathan Landes, president, Subsea at TechnipFMC.

“This integrated project will be the first time Equinor uses our Subsea 2.0 configure-to-order production systems, of which we’re seeing increased customer adoption.”

The BM-C-33 block, located about 200 kilometers offshore in water depths of up to 2,900 meters, was discovered by Repsol Sinopec in 2010 and Equinor took over the operatorship in 2016.

Equinor is the operator of the block with a 35% interest with Repsol Sinopec and Petrobras as partners with 35% and 30% interests, respectively.

The partners approved the development concept for BM-C-33 in March 2021.

Related Article Posted: 19 days ago TotalEnergies places subsea order with TechnipFMC off Angola Posted: 19 days ago

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: