TotalEnergies places subsea order with TechnipFMC off Angola

June 17, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

TechnipFMC has won a contract with TotalEnergies EP Angola to supply subsea production systems for the CLOV Phase 3 development in Block 17 off the coast of Angola.

The delivery will include Subsea 2.0 trees and associated controls, umbilical termination assemblies, jumpers and services.

The contract is the first under the new framework agreement that the two parties signed at the beginning of May covering subsea trees for brownfield developments in Block 17.

According to TechnipFMC, Subsea 2. products use standardized components that are pre-engineered and qualified, which allows equipment to be rapidly configured according to each project’s specific requirements and this optimizes the engineering, supply chain, and manufacturing processes, reducing the time to first oil and/or gas.

“We are proud to continue working with our valued partner TotalEnergies EP Angola, with the support of our large installed base,” said Jonathan Landes, president, Subsea at TechnipFMC.

“Our framework agreement and the CLOV3 contract are the result of several years of collaboration to standardize subsea production equipment and optimize subsea developments.”

TechnipFMC defined this new contract as “significant”, meaning it is valued at between $75 million and $250 million.

TotalEnergies operates Block 17 with a 38% stake, alongside Equinor (22.16%), ExxonMobil (19%), BP Exploration Angola (15.84%) and Sonangol P&P (5%).

The contractor group operates four FPSOs in the main production areas of the block, namely Girassol, Dalia, Pazflor, and CLOV, which started production in 2014.

The partners made a final investment decision on the $850 million CLOV Phase 3 project just recently as part of their plans to further develop the CLOV complex.

CLOV 3 comprises the extension of subsea infrastructure and five new wells in water depths between 1,100 and 1,400 meters. The first production is expected in 2024.

