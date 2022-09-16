TECO 2030 introduces floating zero-emission power supply for ships

September 16, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

The TECO2030 Power Barge; Image courtesy: TECO 2030

Norway’s cleantech company TECO 2030 has launched a new product concept for its containerized fuel cells, the TECO 2030 Power Barge.

The power barge is a concept for a floating zero-emission power supply for powering ships at berth and at anchor in ports with hydrogen infrastructure.

The solution comprises fuel cell modules, batteries, power electronics, safety- and automation systems, hydrogen storage, and a refueling solution. The concept forms a scalable multimegawatt solution for electricity production for shore power from hydrogen.

“The floating and mobile solution for shore power in locations with insufficient electrical grid and for ships at anchor will become a game changer in reducing and eliminating harmful emissions along our coastlines and in ports. Fuel cells can be used for almost any application and infrastructure solutions where power generation is needed,” said Tore Enger, Group CEO of TECO 2030.

The cleantech company said that the concept was in line with the European Commission’s proposal launched on 14 September 2022, to make available over 5 billion euros for European transport infrastructure projects.

The funding will support projects across all EU Member States along the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) a network of rail, inland waterways, ports, and roads that connect Europe.

At the end of last year, TECO 2030 won NOK 50 million (around $6 million) in Norwegian government support for its development of hydrogen fuel cells as part of Innovation Norway program.

TECO 2030 Marine Fuel Cell has been described as the first fuel cell system in the world that is specifically designed for use onboard ships and on other heavy-duty applications.

Oslo-listed company is also working on a hydrogen-powered tanker concept, Hy-Ekotank, together with its partners Ektank AB, Shell Shipping and Maritime, and DNV.

The developers believe that the hydrogen-powered tanker will allow zero emissions at berth, and up to 100% reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions during voyage.

The concept could become a first mover in this maritime shipping segment and contribute to the developments of achieving the ambitious climate targets committed by the EU.