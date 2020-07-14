Teknotherm HVAC systems for new Østensjø offshore wind vessels
- Vessels
Teknotherm Marine has won a contract to supply the heating, ventilation & air-conditioning (HVAC) and refrigeration systems for Østensjø’s four new offshore wind supply vessels.
The onboard systems have been designed to optimize the energy efficiency of the vessels, minimizing their carbon footprint, according to the Heinen & Hopman subsidiary.
“Teknotherm Marine is excited to be part of future-proofing these vessels with energy-efficient HVAC solutions, and it has been an encouraging process to work closely with all the stakeholders,” the company writes.
In October 2019, Østensjø Rederi signed a letter of intent for the construction of two commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) and two service operations vessels (SOVs).
The Spanish Gondan Shipbuilders started the construction of the two CSOVs in April.
They are set to be delivered in 2022 and the first CSOV will service the BARD 1 offshore wind farm in Germany.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 14 days ago
Voith propellers for new Østensjø offshore wind vessels
Voith has received an order to deliver eight electric Voith Schneider Propellers (eVSP) to Østensjø ...Posted: 14 days ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
MacGregor equipment for new Edda Wind offshore wind service vessels
Cargotec’s MacGregor has received orders to provide equipment to four offshore wind service ve...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Gondan begins construction of Østensjø Rederi CSOVs
Gondan Shipbuilders has started the construction of two commissioning service operation vessels (CSO...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
MHI Vestas, Ocean Breeze Energy charter Edda Wind’s new offshore wind vessels
Østensjø Group’s offshore wind business unit, Edda Wind, has signed long-term charter contract...Posted: 2 months ago