Teknotherm HVAC systems for new Østensjø offshore wind vessels

Teknotherm Marine has won a contract to supply the heating, ventilation & air-conditioning (HVAC) and refrigeration systems for Østensjø’s four new offshore wind supply vessels.

The onboard systems have been designed to optimize the energy efficiency of the vessels, minimizing their carbon footprint, according to the Heinen & Hopman subsidiary.

“Teknotherm Marine is excited to be part of future-proofing these vessels with energy-efficient HVAC solutions, and it has been an encouraging process to work closely with all the stakeholders,” the company writes.

In October 2019, Østensjø Rederi signed a letter of intent for the construction of two commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) and two service operations vessels (SOVs).

The Spanish Gondan Shipbuilders started the construction of the two CSOVs in April.

They are set to be delivered in 2022 and the first CSOV will service the BARD 1 offshore wind farm in Germany.