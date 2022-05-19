TGS and Liberia’s National Oil Company ink 3D seismic data agreement

May 19, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

TGS has signed an agreement with the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) to reprocess over 5,100 square kilometers of 3D seismic data over Blocks 8 & 9 in the Liberia Basin.

The survey will be processed using a Pre-Stack Depth Migration (PSDM) workflow to enable optimal imaging of the main targets in the Cretaceous reservoirs to reveal the latest insights into the prospectivity of the Liberia Basin.

Processing is starting this month, while the final deliverables are expected in the second quarter of 2023.

According to TGS, the survey is supported by industry funding.

“TGS has been active in acquiring data over the West Africa Transform margin for the past two decades, and this update of a key 3D survey demonstrates TGS’ ongoing commitment to exploration success in the country,” said Will Ashby, EVP Eastern Hemisphere at TGS.

“Offshore Liberia offers significant hydrocarbon potential and we are proud of our long and successful partnership with Liberia.”

In June 2021, the Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority (LPRA), in cooperation with NOCAL, announced its intention to enter direct negotiation on all blocks over the Harper and Liberia basins within the offshore Liberia acreage.

The direct negotiation process will close on 31 May.

Thirty-three blocks are available with a maximum block size of 3,500 square kilometers. Exploration companies are invited to express their interest in any of the offered blocks and applications will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis.

