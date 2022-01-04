TGS and WesternGeco continue ultra-long Gulf of Mexico OBN survey

January 4, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

TGS and WesternGeco have kicked off the Engagement Phase 2 of their ultra-long offset ocean-bottom node (OBN) acquisition in Green Canyon, U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Source: TGS

The 168 OCS block survey began in August 2021 and is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2022. The results from this data processing are expected in mid-2022.

Data processing and imaging are carried out by WesternGeco, the geophysical services product line of Schlumberger.

According to TGS, the key to this project is the uplift the data brings to full-waveform inversion (FWI) velocity model building.

This project is supported by industry funding and extends the Engagement Phase 1 survey acquired to the north in 2020.

“Starting with Amendment Phase 1 in 2019, TGS and WesternGeco have been at the forefront of ultra-long offset OBN acquisition in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The success of the previous projects drives us to continue providing this step-change in image quality to our clients over this highly prospective area,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS.

TGS and Schlumberger announced back in May 2019 that they had partnered on multiclient ocean-bottom node projects in the deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The collaboration agreement includes the two companies working together to develop opportunities to co-invest in additional multiclient OBN projects in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.