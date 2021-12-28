TGS, Cognizant to roll out data ecosystem for renewable energy players

December 28, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian seismic player TGS and American IT services company Cognizant have expanded their partnership to build a digital platform for delivering comprehensive data to energy companies.

As described, the SaaS-based New Energy Solutions (NES) ecosystem will focus on bringing comprehensive data and insights to energy companies across five segments: carbon storage, geothermal, deep-sea minerals, wind and solar.

Initially, the NES platform will be used to introduce what is expected to be the world’s most comprehensive offshore wind data and insights resource for energy companies.

In addition to providing better insights and data usage, the goal of the platform is to help support the reduction of carbon emissions and enhance environmental, social and governance (ESG) programs.

The expanded partnership will see Cognizant apply its knowledge and client relationships in the renewable energy sector to ensure that the TGS NES solution works well from a technical perspective. The company will also make sure that the solution is applicable, relevant and suitable for the industry.

TGS and Cognizant began their partnership back in 2015 when they signed an agreement to implement the BigDecisions data analytics platform to help streamline TGS’ data operations around hydrocarbon assessment.

“The optimization of data and digital technologies is enabling TGS to transform its business into a reliable energy source for its customers onshore and offshore”, said Saurabh Mehta, Cognizant’s global head of manufacturing, logistics, energy and utilities. “We’re proud to expand our work with TGS and help them support energy companies in the quest to reduce carbon emissions and deploy ESG programs”.

“The energy industry is undergoing a massive transformation driven by technological disruption and societal change. Energy companies are announcing major energy transition initiatives and ESG programs in support of the Paris Agreement, and we are working towards helping these companies achieve results using data and digital technologies”, said Sathiya Namasivayam, vice president of data & analytics at TGS.

Two months ago, TGS, together with seismic firms PGS and CGG, launched a unified seismic data ecosystem giving access to three of the world’s largest multi-client libraries via a single log-in.