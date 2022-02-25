TGS more than halfway through Egyptian Red Sea 3D survey

February 25, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian seismic player TGS, in partnership with Schlumberger, has acquired over 50% of the 3D survey over the northern portion of the Egyptian Red Sea.

Credits to TGS

TGS said that the company and Schlumberger are very pleased with the preliminary results of the survey exploring Red Sea hydrocarbon prospectivity.

The final processed dataset from this industry-funded survey is expected in the fourth quarter of 2022.

To remind, the long offset acquisition, announced in October 2021, covers an area of approximately 6,800 square kilometres.

It is processed using a Pre-Stack Depth Migration (PSDM) workflow to enable subsalt imaging ahead of the anticipated license round from the Egypt Ministry of Petroleum and South Valley Egyptian Petroleum holding company (GANOPE).

“The Red Sea is considered to hold significant hydrocarbon potential, and opportunities in Egypt are enhanced by a stable investment environment, established exploration infrastructure and regular, transparent, and well-managed licensing rounds”, the seismic company said at the time.

Meanwhile, TGS and WesternGeco, the geophysical services product line of Schlumberger, recently started the Engagement Phase 2 of their ultra-long offset ocean-bottom node (OBN) acquisition in Green Canyon, U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The 168 OCS block survey began in August 2021 and is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2022. The results from this data processing are expected in mid-2022.

