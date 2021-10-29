TGS, Schlumberger in new 3D seismic survey off Egypt

October 29, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

TGS, in partnership with Schlumberger, has disclosed a new 3D seismic survey in the Red Sea, Egypt.

The survey, covering approximately 6,800 square kilometres, will be acquired with long offsets and processed using a Pre-Stack Depth Migration (PSDM) workflow to enable subsalt imaging ahead of the anticipated license round.

According to TGS, the final products of the industry-supported survey are expected in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“The Red Sea is considered to hold significant hydrocarbon potential, and opportunities in Egypt are enhanced by a stable investment environment, established exploration infrastructure and regular, transparent, and well-managed licensing rounds”, the seismic company said.

TGS and Schlumberger have a long-term commitment with the Egypt Ministry of Petroleum and South Valley Egyptian Petroleum holding company (GANOPE) to promote the prospectivity of the Egyptian Red Sea.

“The Egyptian Red Sea area comprises a range of prospective hydrocarbon systems with large, untested structures offering excellent growth opportunities for oil companies”, said Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS.

“Using modern acquisition and imaging technologies, we continue to improve subsurface understanding and increase exploration potential in a country that continues to attract investment from E&P companies”.