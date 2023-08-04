TGS stays in the North Sea

August 4, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian seismic company TGS has completed what it describes is a “key project” in the North Sea and started the next one in the same area.

Source: TGS

The projects are being carried out using the TGS Z700 ocean bottom node (OBN) crew.

According to TGS, this crew has completed two projects during this North Sea season and is currently working on two more to ensure another successful season in the North Sea

Carel Hooijkaas, EVP of Acquisition at TGS, said: “We are pleased with the continued strong performance of the crew and the demand for our OBN technology. This continues to underscore our customer’s need for OBN data to make data-driven field development decisions.”

Furthermore, TGS-Petrodata, having secured a petroleum exploration license (PEL) with support from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), announced on 2 August the start of the Awele South 3D multi-client survey offshore Nigeria.

The project aims to enhance Nigeria’s energy potential by providing insights into untapped hydrocarbon resources and revealing deep and ultra-deepwater petroleum systems of the Niger Delta Basin.

It will encompass approximately 5,900 square kilometers within the designated 56,000 square kilometers PEL area. Supported by industry funding, the project is anticipated to span approximately 90 days, with completion planned in Q4 2023.

“Since this project was announced in March 2023, the TGS-Petrodata team has worked diligently alongside the NUPRC, NCDMB, COSL and other stakeholders to ensure successful commencement of the survey,” said Will Ashby, Executive Vice President for the Eastern Hemisphere at TGS.

“As one of Africa’s largest and oldest hydrocarbon producers, unlocking this prospectivity and de-risking drilling operations will further bolster Nigeria’s energy production capacity. Having insight into the petroleum system of the Niger Delta basin will enhance our understanding of the country’s potential energy resources.”

In terms of other recent company-related news, it is worth noting that TGS, together with JV consortium partners PGS and SLB, inked a MultiClient reprocessing agreement to expand MultiClient 3D coverage in the Sarawak province offshore Malaysia.

The Norwegian company is also planning to carry out the first 2D-cubed project offshore Brazil, a technology said to enable the transformation of 2D data into a 3D volume that can be interpreted on a regional scale.