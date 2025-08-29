Back to overview
TGS to survey 10,000 km2 offshore Indonesia

Project & Tenders
August 29, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian energy data and intelligence company TGS has secured an award of what it says is a large streamer contract offshore Indonesia, covering approximately 10,000 square kilometers.

The survey is scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter of the year and will have an estimated total duration of approximately eight months.

Much of the project will focus on acquiring 3D seismic data for exploration purposes, with the final phase of around one month dedicated to 4D seismic data acquisition for production monitoring.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, said: “We are very pleased to have been awarded this significant streamer contract. We will acquire the survey with a purpose-built Ramform designed vessel, equipped with our proprietary GeoStreamer technology, ensuring delivery of high-quality data to the client, while acquisition efficiency is maintained at industry leading levels. With an acquisition period of approximately eight months, this contract secures utilization well into Q3 2026.”

TGS also at the beginning of August reported that it had secured a streamer acquisition contract in the East Mediterranean, with the acquisition scheduled to commence in Q3 2025.

The contract has a duration of approximately 30 days.

