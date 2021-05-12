Three more partners to study development of LH2 supply infrastructure in Singapore

May 12, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Linde Gas Singapore and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) have joined Keppel Data Centres and Vopak LNG to explore the concept development of a supply infrastructure to bring liquefied hydrogen (LH2) into Singapore to power Keppel’s data centres.

On 12 May, the five industry partners said they signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly study the technical and commercial viability of an LH2 supply chain.

This includes the feasibility of having a production and liquefaction plant and export terminal at the exporting country, transportation via ocean-going tankers, as well as an import terminal, storage units and regasification facilities in Singapore.

The study is expected to continue till the end of 2021. The partners will then decide on the next phase of their collaboration.

As explained, the project partners envision that the LH2 supply infrastructure will benefit data centre facilities such as the floating data centre park project in Singapore that Keppel Data Centres is currently pursuing.

“In 2020, we announced our collaboration with Keppel for an LNG and hydrogen feasibility study. The assessments from that study supports our decision to further explore the development of a LH2 supply infrastructure for Singapore,” Kees van Seventer, President, Vopak LNG, pointed out.

“A hydrogen import terminal has the potential to transform industries like the data centre sector. It will also support long-term emissions reduction in Singapore. Vopak is committed to support the energy transition through development of infrastructure for sustainable energy solutions.”

There is growing interest worldwide in the use of hydrogen as an energy source because its combustion does not emit carbon dioxide. In its liquid state, hydrogen occupies 800 times less volume compared to its gaseous state, allowing for more compact and efficient storage and transportation. As such, LH2 is gaining traction as a compelling clean energy alternative for land-scarce markets.

“We have accumulated experience and expertise in LH2 technology, including the world’s first LH2 carrier, hydrogen liquefaction facility, LH2 storage tank and LH2 handling facility with loading arm system. Kawasaki will contribute to the establishment of LH2 supply infrastructure by providing optimal solutions to Keppel Data Centres,” Motohiko Nishimura, the Executive Officer and Deputy General Manager of Hydrogen Strategy Division of Kawasaki, noted.

“Hydrogen is a powerful energy carrier and is expected to play a significant role in the reduction of carbon emissions, as part of the larger energy transition that is currently underway. Due to its versatile nature, hydrogen can be used for many applications, including the decarbonisation of data centres,” David Burns, Vice President of Clean Energy, Linde, commented.

“MOL is pursuing strategies to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, and hydrogen is one of the strong candidates as fuel. MOL targets to develop a commercial and sustainable deep-sea Net Zero Emission vessel by deploying vessels powered by the next-generation fuels by around 2030, which is well-aligned with where this project is going,” Kenta Matsuzaka, Senior Managing Executive Officer of MOL, said.