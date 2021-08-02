Port of Tianjin to build world’s first zero-emission terminal

August 2, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

The Port of Tianjin, the largest port in Northern China, has announced that it will develop “the world’s first artificial intelligence (AI) zero-carbon terminal.”

The announcement was made at the Green and Safe Port Conference 2021 by China Ports and Harbors Association (CPHA), according to the local media.

To achieve the zero-emission goal, the terminal will build a green energy supply system matching the terminal’s energy consumption. An integrated wind, solar, and storage system will be used as a platform to realize the green energy supply of the whole terminal.

All the port loading and unloading equipment, horizontal transportation facility, and the auxiliary equipment will be powered by electricity with a new integrated energy storage system.

With the combination of traditional loading and unloading technology and automatic operations, energy consumption is expected to be reduced by 17%, the port claims.

“Compared with other automated container terminals, the intelligent container terminal in section C is still building wind turbines and photovoltaics on site, allowing the terminal to use electricity for its own use, and truly achieve ‘zero carbon’ emissions,” Chen Yanping, deputy general manager of Tianjin Port Group Kexin Facilities Department said.

“In the initial stage of the terminal’s production, according to throughput calculations, we will install two wind turbines and install photovoltaics on the roof to achieve green energy supply.”

“Next year, we will install two new wind turbines in due course to match energy consumption with energy supply and realize dynamic zero carbon emissions of the zero-carbon terminal.”

During the 14th five-year plan period, the port will focus on “carbon peak” and “carbon neutralization”, as well as clean energy utilization, green low-carbon transportation, and green energy supply.

Furthermore, it will develop a multi-source integrated green energy system of “wind, light, storage and hydrogen”, said Tianjin port in its statement.