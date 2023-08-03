TechnipFMC and Aker Solutions secure additional work offshore Angola

August 3, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Azule Energy, a joint venture between BP and Eni, has awarded TechnipFMC and Aker Solutions with contracts for its Ndungu project offshore Angola.

TechnipFMC has received a contract, worth between $75 million and $250 million, to supply flexible pipe for the project that will tie into Block 15/06 West Hub.

The field is located roughly 130 kilometers off the coast and is part of the same block where the company was recently awarded a flexible pipe contract for the Agogo development.

Through this extension, TechinpFMC said it was able to provide an optimized solution that enables Azule Energy to maintain schedule and achieve efficiencies.

Jonathan Landes, President of Subsea at TechnipFMC, said: “This contract is the result of transparency and collaboration between TechnipFMC and Azule to accommodate a fast-track schedule. Trust, responsiveness, and agility are at the core of the relationship we are building with this key player in Angola. We’re delighted to be working with Azule once again.”

Furthermore, Aker Solutions will provide subsea umbilicals for the Ndungu project. The contract includes delivery of eight infield umbilicals including spares totalling over 25 kilometers in length.

Project execution, engineering, and manufacturing will take place at the company’s facility in Fornebu and Moss, Norway. Work will begin immediately, with delivery planned for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Aker Solutions defined the contract as sizeable, meaning it is worth between NOK 0.5 billion and NOK 1.5 billion ($48.6 million and $145.9 million).

Aker Solutions was also recently awarded an umbilicals contract for the Agogo field development.

“We are very pleased to have been awarded another important contract by Azule Energy in Angola. We look forward to continuing our strong relationship by maintaining our focus on safe and efficient operations,” said Maria Peralta, Executive Vice President and Head of Aker Solutions’ subsea business.

Azule Energy was established in August last year as a 50/50 joint venture between BP and Eni through the combination of the companies’ Angolan businesses. It is said to be Angola’s largest producer.

Block 15/06 partners are Eni Angola as the operator (36.84%), Sonangol P&P (36.84%), and SSI Fifteen Limited (26.32%). Since the first oil in 2014, it has produced over 300 million barrels from Ngoma and Armada Olombendo FPSOs.