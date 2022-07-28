Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure defines sustainability strategy for its operations

July 28, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Dubai-based provider of engineered polymer solutions to the marine, infrastructure and renewable energy industries Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure has defined “Sustainability by Design”, a strategy to integrate sustainability at every level of the business unit.

Said to demonstrate the company’s commitment to sustainability, the strategy is guided by UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and aims to maximise Trelleborg’s positive impact on the planet and society.

“Trelleborg’s new research report titled ‘Serious About Sustainability’, highlights a renewed and heightened focus on the environment and as a result, sustainability is climbing higher on the agenda of those across the maritime and infrastructure sector – and rightly so”, says Richard Hepworth, president of Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure.

“Against this backdrop, we continue our sustainability journey with a renewed sense of purpose and focus, integrating sustainability at every level of the organisation, underpinned by the belief that prioritizing sustainability above everything is the right thing to do.”

The five SDGs Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure is being guided by are SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy, SDG 9: Industry Innovation and Infrastructure, SDG 13: Climate Action and SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities.

The company’s support of the SDGs spans three key focus areas, including responsible supply chains – from sourcing to end-of-life, decarbonising the maritime and infrastructure sector through the development of cleantech and engineering sustainability through premium product design.

According to Hepworth, at a Group level, Trelleborg’s goal is to achieve a 50% reduction in carbon emissions relative to sales by 2025 and realise its longer-term vision of being carbon neutral by 2035.

When it comes to the maritime industry, Trelleborg supports the sector’s decarbonisation by providing smart and technologically advanced solutions to improve safety, efficiency and sustainability.

Its automated mooring solutions, AutoMoor and DynaMoor, help to optimise berth utilisation and deliver superior efficiencies in port operations. The solutions are said to significantly reduce the time to moor vessels and can minimise infrastructure investment to increase berthing capacity which in turn results in reduced carbon emissions.

The company also completed the installation of its rope-free automated mooring system, AutoMoor, at the Port of Tallinn’s Old City Harbor, which is the largest harbor in Estonia and one of the busiest passenger harbors in the world.

Several units of Trelleborg’s AutoMoor T40 Twin Arm systems were installed at the Old City Harbor’s Berth 13 cruise ferry wharf to facilitate faster berthing processes and improve safety levels within the port environment.

