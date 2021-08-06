TS Lines adds six 1,100 TEU containerships to its fleet

August 6, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Taiwanese shipping line TS Lines has placed an order for the construction of six 1,100 TEU boxships at Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding.

As disclosed, the vessels feature Shanghai Ship Design and Research Institute’s (SDARI) design and are the latest generation of vessels for China-Japan shipping routes.

The new generation of 11,00TEUs is further optimized and upgraded to achieve energy saving and environmental protection targets.

The vessels are 147.9 meters long, 23.25 meters wide, and have 13,300 deadweight tons (DWT).

The ships’ price or the delivery dates were not disclosed.

The move follows TS Lines’ announcement made last month, revealing the order of four 7,000 TEU containerships at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding.

TS Lines operates a fleet of 46 containerships with a total capacity of close to 100,000 TEU, engaged predominantly in trading in the Asian region.

As informed, with this contract the company has more than 10 orders for 7,000 TEU containerships, which has effectively consolidated its market share in the medium-sized container ship segment.