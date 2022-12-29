TT-Line gets financial boost for its dual-fuel RoPax ferry

December 29, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

German bank KfW IPEX-Bank has revealed it will provide financing in the amount of €30 million for compatriot shipping company TT-Line’s dual-fuel roll-on/roll-off passenger (RoPax) ferry.

Credit: TT Line

Dual-fuel RoPax ferry Nils Holgersson is one of two new green ships delivered to TT-Line in 2022. With a length of 230 meters and a width of 31 meters, each RoPax has a capacity of 800 passengers and over 200 trucks and trailers.

The ferries are equipped with a liquefied natural gas (LNG) package from MAN Energy Solutions SE and many other components from German, Swedish and European suppliers.

In addition to the environmentally friendly dual-fuel engines, which TT-Line has already used with Bio-LNG, they are equipped with further modern technologies and innovative solutions, including heat-insulating windows and 32 charging stations for electric cars.

A special low-friction underwater coating and the streamlined hull shape ensure a high degree of energy efficiency, TT-Line explained.

“We are delighted to have gained the renown Baltic Sea ferry shipping company TT-Line as our customer. We are pleased to be able to support their commitment to environmentally friendly and sustainable ferry transport,” said Andreas Ufer, Member of the Management Board of KfW IPEX-Bank.

“With this financing, we are once again underscoring our commitment to supporting our customers in their transformation to CO2-efficient shipping.”

Back in 2018, TT-line placed an order for the dual-fuel vessel, including one option. The contract was signed with Chinese shipbuilder CMI Jinling.

The second vessel, Peter Pan, was delivered last month. TT-Line offers transportation services linking the largest German Baltic ports, Travemünde and Rostock, and the Polish Świnoujście and Lithuanian Klaipėda with the southern Swedish transport hub of Trelleborg, with eight modern RoPax ferries.