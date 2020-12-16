Two 12,000 TEU F-type boxships join Evergreen’s fleet

December 16, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Ever Forever; Image courtesy: Evergreen

Evergreen Line has taken delivery of two new 12,000 TEU class F-type containerships featuring optimized hull design and smart ship system.

Ever Forever was built at the Geoje Shipyard of Samsung Heavy Industries, while Ever Far was delivered by Imabari Shipbuilding. They are the sixth and seventh vessels respectively of Evergreen’s F-type series.

The F-type containerships have a length of 334 meters, a width of 48.4 meters, and a scantling draft of 15.5 meters.

The 12,000 TEU class F-type series containerships are equipped with a main engine of 58,000 horsepower and a propeller with a diameter of nearly ten meters.

The ship’s hull adopts the twin-island design, in which the navigation bridge is located in the fore section of the ship and the engine room is located semi-aft.

This configuration helps to prevent containers on the deck from affecting the view from the bridge and increases cargo loadability, Evergreen said.

The optimized hull design reduces wave resistance, decreasing fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

The F-type ship is equipped with a facility to remove both sulfur oxide and nitrogen oxide exhaust gases, ballast water treatment systems, electric deck machinery, air-sealed stern shaft seals, as well as alternative maritime power (AMP).

Furthermore, Evergreen has introduced the Smart Ship System into the design of the F-type ships, which can provide a full range of valuable information for both the crew and the supervising team ashore, helping to monitor the ship’s operational condition.

“The ultimate aims are to reduce fuel consumption, optimize navigational routings, and contribute to Evergreen’s green initiatives,” the company said.

Ever Forever will be put into service on the Asia-US East Coast (AUE) service, which follows a port rotation of Xiamen, Kaohsiung, Hong Kong, Yantian, through the Panama Canal to Colon Container Terminal in Panama and then to Savannah, New York, Norfolk and Baltimore before heading back to Asia.

Ever Far is deployed on the South China-Taiwan-US West Coast (HTW) route, with a service scope covering Kaohsiung (or Taipei Port in the future), Xiamen, Hong Kong, Yantian, Los Angeles and Oakland.