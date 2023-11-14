Two Boskalis vessels join Seacontractors fleet

November 14, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

The Netherlands-headquartered maritime service provider Seacontractors has expanded its fleet with the acquisition of two Boskalis’ anchor handling tugs (AHTs).

AHT Sentosa; Source: Seacontractors

The new additions to Seacontractors’ fleet are the 120-ton Seraya and Sentosa anchor handling tugs, which have been classed by Bureau Veritas with an unrestricted sailing area. These two vessels are able to carry 860 m3 of fuel and provide a deck space of 200 m2. The accommodation on board both vessels is provided for 24 persons while fully integrated firefighting systems enhance the AHTs’ emergency response capabilities.

“Seacontractors’ investment in these two new anchor handling tugs underscores the company’s dedication to growth and sustainability. As the maritime industry evolves, Seacontractors remains at the forefront, ready to meet the ever-changing demands of its valued clients,” highlighted the Dutch player.

Furthermore, the 2013-built AHTs Seraya and Sentosa are designed for multi-purpose operations, which enables them to be deployed worldwide for various tasks, including single and double towing, pushing, anchor handling, anchor recovery, rig move assistance, salvage support, wreck removal, escorting, and deck and cargo transportation.

According to Seacontractors, these anchor handling tugs play a crucial role in supporting transport activities within the oil & gas and offshore wind industries. The Dutch player is servicing the maritime sector using a diverse fleet of over 25 AHT and multi-purpose vessels (MPVs), with a bollard pull ranging from 16 to 120 tons.