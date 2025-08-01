Petrobras books DOF vessel duo on multi-year gigs in Brazilian waters

Back to overview
August 1, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Norway’s vessel owner DOF Group has landed a set of long-term assignments off the coast of Brazil for two anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels with the country’s state-owned energy giant Petrobras.

Skandi Fluminense; Source: DOF

The two AHTS contracts, with a combined value of over $220 million, will enable the 2007-built Skandi Fluminense and the 2009-built Skandi Lifter to embark on four-year jobs with Petrobras.

While the first AHTS vessel is expected to begin its new Brazilian assignment in January 2026, the second one will do so in February 2026, after being reflagged to the Brazilian flag.

These deals follow the same competitive AHTS tender process that led to multiple vessel contracts, which enabled the Brazilian giant to hire the Skandi Logger, Skandi Iguaçu, Skandi Angra, Skandi Paraty, and Skandi Urca vessels.

