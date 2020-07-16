UDS diving support vessel gears up for Gulf of Mexico work

Ultra Deep Solutions (UDS) diving support vessel (DSCV) Lichtenstein is getting ready to start subsea projects in the Gulf of Mexico.

The vessel will begin the subsea projects in August 2020.

The Lichtenstein will be positioned in the Gulf of Mexico area over the next six-twelve months.

Lichtenstein, a 121 meters long diving support vessel with a beam of 25 meters, is equipped with 18 men twin bell saturation system for depth down to 300 meters.

The vessel is equipped with diesel electric frequency controlled propulsion, highly efficient azimuth thrusters, dynamic positioning system and 140t offshore cranes.

A 1,300 m2 deck space is suitable for wellhead servicing, inspection and construction diving and ROV support.

The vessel can accommodate up to 130 personnel.



