UK-headquartered NDT inspections specialist eyes new markets

January 25, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

UK-headquartered NDT inspections specialist TSC Subsea has revealed plans to expand to new markets in the Middle East, Africa and South East Asia.

The strategic growth plans are said to follow on from one of TSC Subsea’s most successful years to date in which the company established new bases in Brazil and Australia, entered new sectors, including offshore wind and flow assurance, and grew its global headcount by more than 30 per cent.

According to the company, the growth in personnel continued from 2021 when TSC increased its headcount by more than 40 per cent. This trajectory is expected to continue throughout this year as new regions come online and activity continues to increase.

‘’I am delighted to see the success that was created throughout 2022 and the continuing impact it will have on supporting our ambitious growth plans for 2023,” said Stuart Kenny, TSC Subsea’s President.

“The coming year will see us continue to focus strongly on growth across all our regions and through the ongoing development of our technologies. We currently have a number of solutions under development to address the many market challenges faced by the energy sector and we look forward to bringing these to market.”

Following its first offshore wind industry campaign on behalf of Ocean Breeze Energy GmbH (OBE) to carry out critical diverless weld inspection at the BARD offshore wind farm using the ACFM NodeScanner, TSC Subsea said it is continuing to modify and develop solutions to support the offshore wind sector, in order to demonstrate its ability to diversify beyond the oil and gas industry.