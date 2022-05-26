European offshore wind operator hires TSC Subsea

May 26, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

NDT inspections specialist TSC Subsea has won a contract with an offshore wind operator in Europe to deliver a subsea diverless weld inspection campaign.

TSC Subsea stated that the contract has been signed with a “leading” European offshore wind operator for work off the coast of Germany.

The underwater diverless weld inspection campaign is due to commence this summer, following the completion of a factory acceptance test.

“The move to expand TSC Subsea’s operations in offshore renewables, represents a significant next phase in TSC Subsea’s growth strategy for the future,” the UK-headquartered company said.

Last summer, TSC Subsea opened a new base in Rio de Janeiro as part of its plans to expand across Brazil and further into Latin America.

At the end of 2021, the company announced its plan to open new facilities in Perth, Australia, to support ongoing growth in key regions.

