UK maritime software provider joins Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center

August 23, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

UK maritime software provider Sea and Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping have formalized their collaboration by signing a knowledge partnership agreement.

Illustration; Credit: Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

With the agreement, Sea and the center become official partners, committing to a long-term strategic collaboration and contribution to accelerate the decarbonization of the maritime industry.

The company provides commercial software solutions for global maritime trade and delivers data-driven solutions to enable sustainable shipping for charterers, brokers, and owners.

As the center’s knowledge partner, Sea will be providing access to its pre-trade intelligence & analytics tool that processes over 68.7 billion AIS data points annually with in-house derived insights, including visibility of activity across ports and vessel deployment.

The tool can also provide emissions evaluations for analysis of green corridors and waiting times and fleet speed developments, in order to estimate emission reduction potentials, according to the company.

“Reliable data empowers us to make informed decisions. With Sea, the Center will get important insights into global fleet operations which can help us fast-track the development and implementation of green corridors, technology projects, and progressive regulatory frameworks,” Bo Cerup-Simonsen, CEO of the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, said.

“Our platform will accelerate the Center’s work in enabling future solutions, concepts, and standards – including modelling viable decarbonization pathways. Sea’s purpose is to power better decisions to enable sustainable shipping, so we’re proud to be joining this powerful alliance of global organizations,” Peter Schroder, CEO at Sea, said.