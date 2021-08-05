Ulstein to convert two Esvagt PSVs to ERRV battery hybrid vessels

August 5, 2021, by Nermina Kulovic

Danish vessel provider Esvagt and Norwegian shipbuilder Ulstein have entered into a contract for the conversion of two platform supply vessels to ERRV battery hybrid vessels.

From left: Ove Dimmen and Rolf Ottar Rovde

The shipbuilder said on Thursday that the two platform supply vessels ‘Hermit Fighter’ and ‘Hermit Prosper’ will undergo conversion to Emergency Response Rescue Vessels (ERRV) and battery power at Ulstein Verft. The green transformation to hybrid propulsion will be conducted by Ulstein Power & Control.

The vessels were originally built at Ulstein Verft and are now returning to the construction yard to be upgraded to more environmentally friendly power solutions and to a new life as ERRV vessels. The engineering work has started and the vessels will arrive at the shipyard in October 2021.

The scope of work by Ulstein includes project management, procurement, engineering, production and power & control deliveries. A battery deck house with a grid support unit for hybrid power will be prepared, the methanol tanks will be rebuilt to carry liquids under the OSV Chemical Code, and on the main deck, new prefabricated deck houses will be installed accommodating rescue zones, and new Esvagt type Fast Rescue Boats.

Rolf Ottar Rovde, sales manager at Ulstein Power & Control, said: “We will prepare these vessels to a greener propulsion setup which include battery powering. These upgrades will reduce fuel consumption and emissions and prolong the lifetime of the diesel engines”.

Both vessels are scheduled to stay at Ulstein Verft for six weeks starting in October. The final installation and commissioning of the hybrid system will be done during spring 2022.

Hermit Prosper, fka Blue Prosper; Source: Ulstein

Ove Dimmen, sales manager at Ulstein Verft, said: “This “mid-life” upgrade of vessel systems is an important milestone in order to make the existing fleet more fuel-efficient”.

The ‘Hermit Fighter’ and ‘Hermit Prosper’, yard numbers 291 and 294 from Ulstein Verft, were both delivered in 2012. They are the two first vessels of the PX121 design from Ulstein Design & Solutions.

Esvagt has also today been awarded a contract from TotalEnergies for operations in the Danish sector of the North Sea.

The underlying contracts include Esvagt Dana, a combined “walk to work” (W2W) and ERRV; two rebuild PX121 multi-functional vessels that will combine transport and ERRV; plus two Esvagt “group 2” ERRV vessels. All have been committed to long-term contracts.