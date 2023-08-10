US national lab seeks input on use of wave energy devices for powering offshore aquaculture

August 10, 2023, by Amir Garanovic

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) is seeking views from wave energy developers whose devices are capable of powering offshore aquaculture operations to better understand the potential of co-locating such projects.

Illustration/Aqua Power Technologies’ MANTA wave energy device at salmon farm (Courtesy of Aqua Power Technologies)

PNNL seeks input from wave energy converter developers, owners, and manufacturers on how co-location with aquaculture projects can be planned from the outset and how to identify suitable areas for a future pilot/demonstration deployment.

The primary purpose of the wave energy converter will be to provide electricity to an offshore aquaculture system for a potential future pilot or demonstration deployment and to further understanding of the potential to co-locate marine energy with offshore aquaculture from the perspective of a marine energy developer, owner, or manufacturer.

PNNL noted that the survey is not a request for proposal, as it is not contemplating deployment opportunities at this time and responses to the request for information do not bind PNNL to any further actions related to this topic.

Rather, the input will inform the feasibility assessment and planning for co-location of wave energy and offshore aquaculture.

The deadline to submit responses to the request for information is August 31, 2023.

To remind, Ocean Energy Systems (OES), a technology collaboration program within the International Energy Agency (IEA), has in 2022 published a study on ocean renewable energy technologies and their application in the offshore aquaculture industry.

The report states that ocean renewable energy and offshore aquaculture are two industries that are likely compatible for co-location, as ocean renewables have the potential to provide power for offshore aquaculture at sea, while decreasing the environmental impact of operations and replacing the reliance on diesel at the same time.

It provides information on energy demands from aquaculture operations around the world, highlighting 12 case studies and lessons learned, while also exploring marine-based aquaculture projects that have used ocean energy, solar photovoltaic, offshore wind technologies, or hybrid solutions to meet energy demands of aquaculture.