Utsira multi-client library brings Carbon Transition $5.57 million in December

December 22, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway’s Carbon Transition has entered into a new seismic data licensing contract for its Utsira multi-client library with an undisclosed customer.

The deal is worth $1.37 million and will see the customer license certain data from Carbon Transition’s Utsira library in Norway.

The announcement follows the total net $4.2 million license agreements announced on 3 December and 14 December, both with undisclosed clients.

According to Carbon Transition, this means that the company has sold a net of $5.57 million in total from the Utsira multi-client library in December 2021.

The Utsira OBN multi-client library is located to the west of the Utsira High in the Norwegian North Sea and covers an area of approximately 2,000 square kilometers of highly prospective acreage with high definition 3D seismic OBN data, Carbon Transition said.

The survey was acquired during 2018 and 2019 with support from AkerBP, Equinor and TGS.

According to the Norwegian company, the area holds several important fields, such as Edvard Grieg, Ivar Aasen, Balder, Gina Krog, Gudrun and Johan Sverdrup, along with a number of undeveloped discoveries and prospects.