Vard delivers world’s first LNG/hybrid expedition cruise ship

August 3, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Fincantieri’s subsidiary Vard has announced delivery of the LNG-fuelled polar exploration vessel Le Commandant Charcot to French cruise company Ponant.

According to Vard, the vessel is the “first-ever hybrid-powered polar exploration vessel propelled with LNG with ice-breaking technology.”

Featuring 30,000 gross tonnes, the cruise ship is 150 metres long and 28 metres wide. It is able to accommodate 245 passengers.

Designed for intense polar explorations, and with PC2 Polar Class certification, Le Commandant Charcot is an electric hybrid vessel with LNG propulsion.

The vessel is intended for polar expeditions of durations from 2 weeks to 1 month.

Thanks to its two tanks of a total capacity of 4,500 cubic meters, this ship will be capable of making its entire routes using LNG, the company claims.