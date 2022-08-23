Vertex Hydrogen picks Worley to work on hydrogen production plant

August 23, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Australia’s engineering company Worley has been awarded a project management services contract by Vertex Hydrogen for its low-carbon hydrogen production plant in Ellesmere Port, UK.

Illustration only; Courtesy of Worley

The 350-megawatt plant at Stanlow Manufacturing Complex is the first in the UK to have completed front-end engineering.

In addition, it is expected to be one of the first large-scale and low-carbon hydrogen plants in the world, according to Worley.

The plant will allow UK industrial businesses to transition away from fossil fuels, capturing around 600,000 tonnes of CO2 per year. It’s also an integral part of HyNet, one of two UK Government Track 1 clusters for industrial decarbonization.

“Hydrogen has the potential to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors, and this project is essential to the decarbonization journey of the HyNet low-carbon cluster in the UK,” said Chris Gill, vice president Low-Carbon Hydrogen at Worley.

Worley’s scope will cover the inside battery limit of the production plant, and all necessary outside battery limit works. It also includes support in creating the infrastructure needed to connect to feedstocks, products, and modifications within the refinery to accept low-carbon hydrogen as a means of powering production instead of fossil fuels.

“We are moving rapidly to deliver this vital plant and are delighted to have Worley onboard who share our vision to deliver real projects fundamental to the energy transition,” said John Egan, project director at Vertex Hydrogen.

“We’ll utilize our global expertise in low-carbon hydrogen with local teams in the UK to help Vertex Hydrogen achieve its vision and support our purpose of delivering a more sustainable world,” added Gill.