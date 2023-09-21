Vertom welcomes 3rd methanol/hydrogen-ready electric bulker

September 21, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Dutch short sea shipping company Vertom Group has taken delivery of the third dry bulk vessel built by compatriot Thecla Bodewes Shipyards, MV Vertom Tomma.

Last week, Vertom Tomma left the shipyard in Kampen for departure to the port of Harlingen and in less than a week, the vessel completed the sea trials, the shipbuilder revealed. The bulker was launched in July this year.

Vertom Tomma is the third in Labrax series of 10 vessels, and is the result of our years of investment in clean, economical and modular diesel-electric propulsion systems.

The ships are equipped with four off-the-shelf truck-sized generator sets and twin a-synchronous propulsion engines. They have a length of 118.60m meters a width of 14.30 meters and a full-box cargo hold of 329,700 cuft (7,280 dwt)

Furthermore, the Labrax multipurpose dry cargo vessels are diesel-electric propelled. The modular propulsion concept is designed to be ready for the energy transition by enabling alternative fuels such as methanol and hydrogen to further reducing carbon emissions.

The second ship in this class, Vertom Cyta, was launched and christened in February this year. In the same month, the Dutch firm booked two more diesel-electric dry cargo vessels of Labrax class at Thecla Bodewes Shipyards.